11/27 Empire KVCR Midday News: Thanksgiving Travel, California Storm, Ortega Highway Closure

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 27, 2019 at 1:42 PM PST
state_news3_1.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. AAA reports that more than 7 million Californians are expected to travel over the Thanksgiving weekend.
  2. A major storm system will hit California.
  3. The Riverside Superior Court website undergoes overhaul to make it more user-friendly.
  4. CHP warns holiday travelers to travel safe.
  5. Crews are scheduled to remove big rocks along the Ortega 74 Highway on December 3.

