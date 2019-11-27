KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/27 Empire KVCR Midday News: Thanksgiving Travel, California Storm, Ortega Highway Closure
- AAA reports that more than 7 million Californians are expected to travel over the Thanksgiving weekend.
- A major storm system will hit California.
- The Riverside Superior Court website undergoes overhaul to make it more user-friendly.
- CHP warns holiday travelers to travel safe.
- Crews are scheduled to remove big rocks along the Ortega 74 Highway on December 3.