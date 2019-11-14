© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/14 Empire KVCR Midday News: Law Enforcement Convicted Criminals, Bar Exam Leak, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 14, 2019 at 12:11 PM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. An investigative series reveals more than 80 law enforcement officers in California are convicted criminals.
  2. A legal group files federal lawsuit to overturn California’s requirement to place women on boards of directors.
  3. An investigation finds that the leak of July’s state bar exam questions was caused by human error.
  4. The goldspotted oak borer beetle found in Wrightwood trees.

Local News