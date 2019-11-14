KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/14 Empire KVCR Midday News: Law Enforcement Convicted Criminals, Bar Exam Leak, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- An investigative series reveals more than 80 law enforcement officers in California are convicted criminals.
- A legal group files federal lawsuit to overturn California’s requirement to place women on boards of directors.
- An investigation finds that the leak of July’s state bar exam questions was caused by human error.
- The goldspotted oak borer beetle found in Wrightwood trees.