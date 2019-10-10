© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/10 Empire KVCR Midday News: California Climate Targets, Santa Ana Winds, Power Shutoffs, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 10, 2019 at 12:41 PM PDT
Redlands1_1.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. California could be more than 100 years late in meeting its 2050 climate targets.
     
  2. Sexually transmitted disease cases in California are at their highest levels in nearly 30 years.
     
  3. Santa Ana windstorm raises fire danger throughout Inland Empire.
     

  4. Governor Gavin Newsom says he supports California electric utilities shutting off power in hopes of preventing massive wildfire, but blames PG&E for the situation.

Local News