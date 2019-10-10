KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
10/10 Empire KVCR Midday News: California Climate Targets, Santa Ana Winds, Power Shutoffs, and More
Stories highlighted today include:
- California could be more than 100 years late in meeting its 2050 climate targets.
- Sexually transmitted disease cases in California are at their highest levels in nearly 30 years.
- Santa Ana windstorm raises fire danger throughout Inland Empire.
Governor Gavin Newsom says he supports California electric utilities shutting off power in hopes of preventing massive wildfire, but blames PG&E for the situation.