The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/9 Empire KVCR Midday News: Tenaja Fire, Trump Administration Challenges Automakers, and more

KVCR | By Rick Dulock
Published September 9, 2019 at 12:00 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Tenaja fire burned 1,940+ acres and is 73% contained.

2. Two women suspected of beating an 84 year old woman at Pechanga Casino in Temecula could be eligible for the death penalty. 

3. Five days remain for California lawmakers to decide the fates of nearly 700 bills.

4. California's deal with automakers to reduce car and truck emissions receive more pushback from the Trump administration.

