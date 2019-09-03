© 2021 91.9 KVCR

9/3 Empire KVCR Midday News: Tuberculosis Exposure, Microplastic Pollution, and more

KVCR
Published September 3, 2019
Riverside1.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News gives a daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Health officials are notifying those who could have been exposed to tuberculosis at the Kaiser Permanente Moreno Valley Oncology clinic.

2. Victorville man who drowned in Oceanside identified.

3. Mental health experts weigh in on a California strategic plan for suicide prevention. 

4. Microplastics have become an issue in Lake Tahoe.

 

