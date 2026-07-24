$10 million goal met to save Jackie and Shadow's habitat

The nest of the internet-famous bald eagle couple, Jackie and Shadow, in Big Bear will be spared from a development nearby. The group that runs the 24-7 eagle livestream will be able to buy the land thanks to a multi-million dollar donation.

Friends of Big Bear Valley, the nonprofit that runs the camera, had until the end of July to raise $10 million to stop luxury housing and a marina from going in near Jackie and Shadow’s nest

With a week to go, a Silicon Valley tech couple stepped up. Open AI President Greg Brockman and his wife Anna donated $5.5 million. The donation helped push Friends of Big Bear Valley over their goal.

Jenny Voisard, a spokeswoman for Friends of Big Bear Valley, said every donation helped. "I'm grateful for everyone that donated, that didn't have extra money, or that sacrificed, or that sold things, or that did fundraisers."

Voisard said they'll put the extra funds toward conservation. The nonprofit will purchase the land from the developer and put it in a trust. The trust will be managed by Friends of Big Bear Valley and the San Bernardino Mountain Land Trust.