© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Want children to score higher in reading and math? Try early intervention

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 23, 2026 at 9:02 AM PDT
(Courtesy of Columbia Mailman School of Public Health)
Courtesy of Columbia Mailman School of Public Health
(Courtesy of Columbia Mailman School of Public Health)

Infants and toddlers with disabilities and developmental delays may benefit from therapy services before they even start school. Now, researchers have evidence of how early intervention is boosting children’s test scores years later.

Host David Folkenflik speaks with Jeanette Stingone, an assistant professor at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR Stories - Education
Here & Now Newsroom
More News