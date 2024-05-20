© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

KVCR's Midday News - May 20, 2024

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published May 20, 2024 at 3:06 PM PDT

KVCR has your daily news run down. Today's stories are:

1. Fresno County judge denies activists' request to move Arrowhead Water case venue to San Bernardino County.
2. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department launches criminal investigation after human skeletal remains found near San Timoteo Canyon.
3. Academic workers at UC Santa Cruz are striking today (May 20), becoming the first UC campus to do so following a union vote last week.
4. Groups that fight for public lands and national parks are praising two recent Biden administration rules for managing federal land.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
