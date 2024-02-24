© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trying to eat more protein to help build strength? Share your diet tips and recipes

Published February 24, 2024 at 12:17 PM PST
margouillatphotos
/
Getty Images

If you're trying to build and maintain muscle mass, research shows getting enough protein in your diet is key. And many older adults don't get enough – especially women.

Are you trying to up your protein intake? What do you eat to make that happen? NPR's Allison Aubrey recently sharedher tips for how to amp up protein in her diet — and we'd love to hear yours!

Share your favorite protein-rich meals and tips – with photos.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health