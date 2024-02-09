Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 2/9/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Two projects to house homeless people are coming, one in San Bernardino, the other in Victorville.

2. Two Riverside County supervisors had an idea to restore confidence in the county voting system, but they have withdrawn it now.

3. Big Bear’s nesting bald eagles, Jackie and Shadow, are sitting on three eggs this year, instead of the usual two. How are they doing in all the snow?

4. And lastly, we remember two local leaders who passed away in recent weeks.

