Search continues for Forest Falls missing person after mudslides

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published September 14, 2022 at 6:30 PM PDT
San Bernardino County
Twitter
Photo of cars piled up in debris after the Sept. 12 mudslides that occred in Oak Glean and Forest Falls.

While evacuation orders have been lifted in Oak Glen, 40 homes on the south end of Forest Falls remain under evacuation.

Both communities on Monday dealt with heavy downpours that caused flash flooding and significant debris flows. On Wednesday, crews from multiple agencies continued their work on removing mud from roadways and homes around the communities of Oak Glen and Forest Falls.

"The amount of mud that they're pulling out in these areas is significant, and the cleanup is going to be something that's ongoing," said San Bernardino County Fire battalion chief Mike McClintock.

Crews on the ground have had to deal with clearing walls of mud that range from 1 to 12 feet tall. As of Wednesday evening, they were also continuing their search for an unidentified missing person. "We have over 50 (crew members) in the Forest Falls area working around some homes and properties where this unaccounted person was last seen," McClintock said.

Residents impacted by the flooding who need assistance can call 909-356-2563, a resource hotline set up by San Bernardino County. That hotline will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, California. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
