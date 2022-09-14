Search continues for Forest Falls missing person after mudslides

Both communities on Monday dealt with heavy downpours that caused flash flooding and significant debris flows. On Wednesday, crews from multiple agencies continued their work on removing mud from roadways and homes around the communities of Oak Glen and Forest Falls.

"The amount of mud that they're pulling out in these areas is significant, and the cleanup is going to be something that's ongoing," said San Bernardino County Fire battalion chief Mike McClintock.

Crews on the ground have had to deal with clearing walls of mud that range from 1 to 12 feet tall. As of Wednesday evening, they were also continuing their search for an unidentified missing person. "We have over 50 (crew members) in the Forest Falls area working around some homes and properties where this unaccounted person was last seen," McClintock said.

Residents impacted by the flooding who need assistance can call 909-356-2563, a resource hotline set up by San Bernardino County. That hotline will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.