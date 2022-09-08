Thursday Update: Fairview Fire spreads to over 19,000 acres

Updated: 9/8/2022 at 2:15 a.m.

The Basics

Fairview Fire began Monday afternoon. The blaze resulted in the death of a father and daughter on Monday, with an additional individual, the mother, experiencing severe fire burns. The fire experienced significant growth on Wednesday and has now spread to 19,377 acres and is only 5% contained. You can find the most up-to-date information on the Fairview Fire on the CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department Twitter.

Evacuations

Wednesday evening, additional evacuations were ordered for south of Minto Road, south of Red Mountain Road, west of Stanley Road, and north of Stanley Road, and east of Sage Road. The CAL FIRE Riverside County is updating its evacuation zones on a google maps document.

Evacuation Centers

Tahquitz High School on 4425 Titan Trail, Hemet, CA 92545.

Temecula Recreation Center on 30875 Rancho Vista Rd, Temecula, CA 92592.