Thursday Update: Fairview Fire spreads to over 19,000 acres

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published September 8, 2022 at 2:15 AM PDT
FcFvPk-acAAFV-a.jpg
CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department
/
Twitter
A CAL FIRE firefighter stands next to a fire engine as the Fairview Fire burns close by.

The Fairview Fire has now burned 19,377 acres and remains only 5% contained.

Updated: 9/8/2022 at 2:15 a.m.

The Basics
Fairview Fire began Monday afternoon. The blaze resulted in the death of a father and daughter on Monday, with an additional individual, the mother, experiencing severe fire burns. The fire experienced significant growth on Wednesday and has now spread to 19,377 acres and is only 5% contained. You can find the most up-to-date information on the Fairview Fire on the CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department Twitter.

Evacuations
Wednesday evening, additional evacuations were ordered for south of Minto Road, south of Red Mountain Road, west of Stanley Road, and north of Stanley Road, and east of Sage Road. The CAL FIRE Riverside County is updating its evacuation zones on a google maps document.

Evacuation Centers
Tahquitz High School on 4425 Titan Trail, Hemet, CA 92545.
Temecula Recreation Center on 30875 Rancho Vista Rd, Temecula, CA 92592.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, California. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
