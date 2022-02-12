Our favorite Winter Olympic photos, so far

With the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games well under way, we wanted to take the opportunity to share with you some of the photos that stood out to us. Photographers from around the world are working to preserve the memory of what it is like to be an Olympian.

Enjoy!

John Locher / AP / AP Skiers fall while competing during the women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

Brynn Anderson / AP / AP Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni yells to her sweepers during a women's curling match against Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing.

Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images USA's Chloe Kim reacts after her run in the snowboard women's halfpipe final run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 10, 2022.

Daniel Mihailescu / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Latvia's Martins Bots and Roberts Plume take part in luge doubles training, as a track worker looks on, at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Yanqing on February 6, 2022.

Fabrice Coffrini / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Czech Republic's Martina Dubovska competes in the second run of the women's slalom during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing on February 9, 2022.

Jeff Pachoud / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Austria's Janine Flock competes in the women's skeleton event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Yanqing on February 11, 2022.

Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A forerunner takes part in a freestyle skiing aerials training session during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou on February 8, 2022.

Christof Stache / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Switzerland's Dominik Peter competes in the Ski Jumping Men's Large Hill Individual Qualification Round, on February 11, 2022 at the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre, during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Petr David Josek / AP / AP Denmark goalkeeper Sebastian Dahm (32) reaches for a shot that bounces off the post during a preliminary round men's hockey game against Czech Republic at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing.

Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images An athlete takes part in a snowboard slopestyle practice session at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou on February 3, 2022, ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Odd Andersen / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Russia's Alexander Bolshunov (C) competes in the men's skiathlon 2x15km event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on February 6, 2022, at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre.

Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images USA's Christopher Plys (L) and Matt Hamilton sweep during the men's round robin session 3 game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games curling competition between Britain and USA at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing on February 11, 2022.

Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Austria's Benjamin Karl (R) and Slovenia's Tim Mastnak compete in the snowboard men's parallel giant slalom final during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park P & X Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 8, 2022.

Matt Slocum / AP / AP Simo Peltola of Finland competes during the men's freestyle skiing big air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing.

Aaron Favila / AP / AP Gold medal finisher Jonna Sundling, of Sweden, left, celebrates with teammate Emma Ribom as silver medal finisher Maja Dahlqvist, of Sweden, right, reacts after the women's sprint free cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

Matt Slocum / AP / AP China goalkeeper Jieruimi Shimisi (Jeremy Smith) (45) reaches for a goal by United States' Brian Oneill during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing.

Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images USA's Alexa Knierim and USA's Brandon Frazier compete in the pair skating free skating of the figure skating team event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 7, 2022.

Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images South Korea's Choi Min-jeong, Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting, Italy's Arianna Fontana and USA's Kristen Santos compete in the final A of the women's 1000m short track speed skating event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 11, 2022.