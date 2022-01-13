© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/13 KVCR Midday News: Free At-Home COVID Test Giveaway, Proposed Ban on Ghost Guns, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 13, 2022 at 12:06 PM PST
Midday News - Oil Golden Hour.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • On Friday, Jan 14, Rancho Cucamonga and Fontana will be giving away free at-home COVID-19 tests. Click here for more information.
  • Family members of fentanyl poisoning victims held a virtual press conference pushing for tougher state criminal penalties against drug dealers.
  • Oakland City Councilmembers propose ban on "ghost guns".
  • A convicted felon who smashed windows at a Temecula elementary school where students were in classes has been sentenced to two years in state prison.
  • The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning today due to a forecast of high pollution.

