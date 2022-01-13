KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
1/13 KVCR Midday News: Free At-Home COVID Test Giveaway, Proposed Ban on Ghost Guns, & More
Stories highlighted today include:
- On Friday, Jan 14, Rancho Cucamonga and Fontana will be giving away free at-home COVID-19 tests. Click here for more information.
- Family members of fentanyl poisoning victims held a virtual press conference pushing for tougher state criminal penalties against drug dealers.
- Oakland City Councilmembers propose ban on "ghost guns".
- A convicted felon who smashed windows at a Temecula elementary school where students were in classes has been sentenced to two years in state prison.
- The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning today due to a forecast of high pollution.