A small plane crashed in a San Diego suburb, killing at least 2 people

A small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in southern California, killing at least two people. Footage from the scene showed burned homes and a charred delivery truck in the city of Santee, a suburb northeast of San Diego.

A UPS delivery driver was among those killed in the crash, the company confirmed to NPR.

The plane, a twin-engine Cessna C340, crashed into the neighborhood at about 12:14 p.m. local time on Monday.

San Diego County spokesperson Donna Durckel said the plane had taken off from Yuma, Ariz., and intended to land at San Diego's Montgomery Field, NPR station KPBS reported. But the pilot had an emergency and made a crash landing, Durckel said.

"Not to be too graphic but it's a pretty brutal scene," Justin Matsushita, Santee's deputy fire chief, told The Associated Press.

Gregory Bull / AP Two people embrace at the scene of the crash on Monday.

The City of Santee said that in addition to two fatalities, two other victims had been transferred to a hospital in unknown condition. Debris litters a block-long area, and power in the neighborhood has been turned off.

In a statement shared with NPR by KPBS, Yuma Regional Medical Center shared that the plane was owned by a local cardiologist who died in the crash.

"We are deeply sad to hear news of a plane owned by local cardiologist Dr. Sugata Das which crashed near Santee," said Dr. Bharat Magu. Chief Medical Officer at YRMC. "As an outstanding cardiologist and dedicated family man Dr. Das leaves a lasting legacy. We extend our prayers and support to his family, colleagues and friends during this difficult time."

The Federal Aviation Administration said it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

The plane crashed into two homes: "One home was totally gutted, another was partially gutted. Neighbors helped two people evacuate one of the homes. It was unclear if anyone was inside the other home at the time. The home has an active gas leak, preventing officials from doing a thorough investigation," KPBS reported, adding that a UPS truck was also destroyed.

Gregory Bull / AP The plane crashed in a residential neighborhood near Santana High School.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department asked for anyone with photos or videos of the crash to get in touch. The department has closed roads in the area.

