The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.
The Voice: Mothers Overcoming Pandemic Challenges
This week, KVCR's Megan Jamerson speaks with Black Voice News Executive Editor Stephanie Williams about the unique challenges mothers faced and continue to face during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the third and final installment of a series on the essential worker experience.
To read the story by reporter Breanna Reeves, Essential Workers: Mothers Face Unique Challenges and Added Stress During COVID-19 Pandemic, click here.