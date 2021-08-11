© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
kvcr-bvn_logo.png
The Voice
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.

The Voice: Mothers Overcoming Pandemic Challenges

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published August 5, 2021 at 12:12 PM PDT
Voice Square

This week, KVCR's Megan Jamerson speaks with Black Voice News Executive Editor Stephanie Williams about the unique challenges mothers faced and continue to face during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the third and final installment of a series on the essential worker experience.

To read the story by reporter Breanna Reeves, Essential Workers: Mothers Face Unique Challenges and Added Stress During COVID-19 Pandemic, click here.

Megan Jamerson
See stories by Megan Jamerson