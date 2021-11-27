© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Two Inland Empire Orchestras are Featured on Episode Three of the Program. The Redlands Symphony AND the Riverside Philharmonic. Each will perform Holiday Concerts in December.

Published November 27, 2021 at 9:12 PM PST
KVCR

This month on Musically Speaking, we find out out about two holiday concerts planned for the Inland Empire. Margaret Worsley speaks with Maestro Ransom Wilson about his storied career and The Big Band Christmas Jam planned for the Redlands Symphony. She also talks to Maestro Tomasz Golka of the Riverside Philharmonic. Among other things, he shares information regarding the Riverside Phil's holiday concert plans.

