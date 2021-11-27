Two Inland Empire Orchestras are Featured on Episode Three of the Program. The Redlands Symphony AND the Riverside Philharmonic. Each will perform Holiday Concerts in December.

This month on Musically Speaking, we find out out about two holiday concerts planned for the Inland Empire. Margaret Worsley speaks with Maestro Ransom Wilson about his storied career and The Big Band Christmas Jam planned for the Redlands Symphony. She also talks to Maestro Tomasz Golka of the Riverside Philharmonic. Among other things, he shares information regarding the Riverside Phil's holiday concert plans.

The links below relate to subject matter covered in this episode of Musically Speaking. We hope you find them useful.

Redlands Symphony:

https://www.redlandssymphony.com/

Riverside Philharmonic:

https://www.riversidephilharmonic.org/