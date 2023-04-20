April 20: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with author, traveling expert, and travel strategist Dawn Barclay. Her book is titled Traveling Different: Vacation Strategies for Parents of the Anxious, the Inflexible, and the Neurodiverse. In it, Dawn offers tips for parents who have children on the autism spectrum, including programs with participating airports that could ease the entire boarding process and itineraries that offer destinations that are accommodating for families with special needs children.

For more information, visit http://www.dawnbarclayink.com/author.html