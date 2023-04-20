© 2023 91.9 KVCR

April 20: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez
Published April 20, 2023 at 2:41 PM PDT
dawn.png

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with author, traveling expert, and travel strategist Dawn Barclay. Her book is titled Traveling Different: Vacation Strategies for Parents of the Anxious, the Inflexible, and the Neurodiverse. In it, Dawn offers tips for parents who have children on the autism spectrum, including programs with participating airports that could ease the entire boarding process and itineraries that offer destinations that are accommodating for families with special needs children.

For more information, visit http://www.dawnbarclayink.com/author.html

