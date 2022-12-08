December 8: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Emmy-nominated voice over actor Daniel Ross. Daniel is the voice of Donald Duck on Disney Jr, and his work in “Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas” is up for Outstanding Voice Performance in a Preschool Animated Program in the first ever Children's & Family Emmy’s. Daniel shares how he learned to do voice of Donald Duck at the age of three and talks about the challenging and exciting process of acting from inside a booth. Also on the show, KVCR’s David Fleming shares his favorite holiday music. And KVCR's Shareen Awad talks about the history of The Nutcracker and where to see the classic ballet in the Inland Empire this month.

To learn more about actor Daniel Ross, visit https://www.actordanielross.com/

For tickets to The Nutcracker performances, visit ipballet.org and idtnutcracker.org/tickets/