Humanitarian Volunteer Group Team Rubicon Deploys To Fontana Mass Vaccination Site

The humanitarian crisis response organization Team Rubicon mobilized today to help at the mass coronavirus vaccination site at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.

KVCR's Benjamin Purper reports.

Team Rubicon is a volunteer organization based in L.A. that provides disaster relief and humanitarian response.

Volunteers are called “Greyshirts” and they’re often military veterans, though not exclusively.

Lorraine Riser is Team Rubicon’s Inland Empire representative.

“Most of our volunteers are helping with traffic control as they enter in off Cherry Avenue through the gate off Gate 1. They’re being routed into a traffic flow pattern and brought through different stations to the vaccination site,” Riser says.

Francis Delapaz with San Bernardino County says 3,200 people were slated to get their second COVID vaccine at the Speedway on Tuesday.

“So the goal is to get folks in and out in under an hour, we’re trying to make this as efficient as possible. We do know that we’ve received feedback from the first event that there are opportunities for improvement and we’re trying to make this as efficient as possible to get through. Our goal is to have more events and sites to have vaccines for the people of our county,” Delapaz says.