Biden Executive Order On Private Detention Unlikely To Have Effect On Adelanto ICE Facility

By Benjamin Purper 37 minutes ago

Credit Benjamin Purper / KVCR

Last week, President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department to stop contracting with private prisons. What impact will that have on the private immigrant detention center in Adelanto? As KVCR’s Benjamin Purper reports, the answer is probably none.

The executive order only applies to people in the custody of the Department of Justice – not Immigration and Customs Enforcement.  

GEO Group, the company that operates the Adelanto ICE Processing Center, entered into a contract with the federal government in late 2019 that could keep the facility open until 2034.

Eva Bitran is with the ACLU of Southern California, which has sued ICE over concerns about detainees contracting the coronavirus in the Adelanto facility.

Activists rally outside the ICE Processing Center in Adelanto in Sep. 2020.
Credit Benjamin Purper / KVCR

She says she hopes the Biden Administration will treat private immigration detention centers the same way as private prisons.

“We just really hope that the same inequities that lead them to understand why private prisons are harmful in the criminal context apply with equal force in the immigration context. And indeed that incarceration in general, not just private incarceration, is always for somebody’s profit and so they should take a look at that as well,” Bitran says.

The Adelanto facility is also dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. According to ICE’s website, Adelanto has seen 270 positive cases as of Jan. 31.

Tags: 
Adelanto ICE Processing Center
coronavirus
virus
Health news
executive order
immigration detention

Related Content

Activists Rally Outside Adelanto ICE Processing Center

By Benjamin Purper May 29, 2020
Benjamin Purper / KVCR

Protesters rallied outside the Adelanto ICE Processing Center yesterday to denounce what they say are poor conditions for immigrants detained in the center. ICE denies this and says it’s taking the necessary steps to combat COVID-19 in the facility. 

Protesters gathered in front of the ICE Processing Center in Adelanto to denounce the conditions inside the facility, which they say are substandard.

Groups Call Out Use of Chemical Disinfectant at Adelanto ICE Facility

By Aug 13, 2020
AFP via telesur

Immigrant rights groups held a virtual press conference on August 13 condemning the use of a chemical disinfectant at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in the Mojave Desert. A lawsuit asking for the release of all detainees was filed in April due to coronavirus concerns, and now members of Congress are calling for an investigation. 

Advocates say they started receiving calls from detainees in May reporting symptoms. They allege they came into contact with a hazardous chemical staff were using in unventilated areas to disinfect for COVID-19.