Application Window Opens For Riverside County Rental Assistance Program

The application window for the United Lift rental assistance program in Riverside County opened yesterday, allowing residents to apply for rental assistance payments.

KVCR's Benjamin Purper reports.

The program is administered by Inland SoCal United Way.

The money comes from the CARES Act funding awarded by the Riverside County Board of Supervisors to support 10,000 households affected by COVID-19 and behind on their rent.

Residents can apply at UnitedLift.org or by calling 2-1-1. The application portal is available in English and Spanish until July 25.

Applications will reopen every month for a period of 10 days.

Eligibility for the rental assistance program is limited to renters in Riverside County who are either individuals or families earning 80 percent or below of the area’s median income, or who can document a loss of income due to COVID-19.

You can learn more at unitedlift.org.