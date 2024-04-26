Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 4/26/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Moreno Valley Councilman David Marquez has resigned.

2. A food truck manufacturer who took customers’ money but didn’t deliver their trucks has been arrested and charged with 28 felonies.

3. Three Riverside County communities will share $20 million in grants aimed at improving residents’ health.

4. And lastly today, we remember Mel Opotowsky, a former editor of The Press-Enterprise, who died at age 92.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.