KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
5/6 Midday News: UCR comes to agreement with pro-Palestinian student activists, DACA recipients may soon qualify for health coverage
KVCR has your daily news rundown. Today's stories are:
1. UC Riverside comes to an agreement with pro-Palestine student activists after week long protest encampment.
2. Tens of thousands of DACA recipients will soon be able to get health insurance.
3. Authorities continue their search for 29-year-old True Clark, who went missing two weeks ago. If you know of True Clark’s whereabouts, please contact the Colton Police Department at (909) 370-5000.
4. Amneal Pharmaceuticals to pay millions of dollars for failing to report suspicious opioid orders.