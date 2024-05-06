© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/6 Midday News: UCR comes to agreement with pro-Palestinian student activists, DACA recipients may soon qualify for health coverage

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published May 6, 2024 at 12:11 PM PDT

KVCR has your daily news rundown. Today's stories are:

1. UC Riverside comes to an agreement with pro-Palestine student activists after week long protest encampment.
2. Tens of thousands of DACA recipients will soon be able to get health insurance.
3. Authorities continue their search for 29-year-old True Clark, who went missing two weeks ago. If you know of True Clark’s whereabouts, please contact the Colton Police Department at (909) 370-5000.
4. Amneal Pharmaceuticals to pay millions of dollars for failing to report suspicious opioid orders.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
