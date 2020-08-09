8/9/2020 - APPLE FIRE UPDATE - Sunday Morning Inciweb

Credit inciweb

Current Situation (Inciweb 8/9/2020):
Successful fire suppression operations over the past several days has allowed fire managers to shift focus from protecting communities to working on preventing the fire footprint from growing. As progress continues on fire containment lines, resources that are no longer needed will be released from the incident over the next several days. Strike teams of large fire engines used for structure protection that were utilized on the southern and western flanks will be reduced in number; however enough will remain to ensure adequate coverage. Smaller wildland fire engines capable of travel over difficult terrain will be utilized as the focus shifts from developed to wildland areas. 

The Apple Fire has burned 32,412 acres as of Sunday morning. Three people have been injured and four homes have been destroyed. The fire is 40% contained. Resources are as follows:

Hand Crews: 42
Engines: 241
Dozers: 20
Helicopters: 18
Fixed wing: 2
Water Tenders: 39
Total Personnel: 2,721

8/8/2020 - APPLE FIRE UPDATE - Saturday Morning Inciweb

By 23 hours ago
Rick Dulock - KVCR

According to inciweb’s Saturday morning update, the Apple Fire, which started Friday, July 31 near Cherry Valley has now burned 32,412 acres and is 35% contained. Three people have been injured and four homes have burned. The number of personnel assigned to fight the Apple Fire has increased to 2,845. This includes 42 hand crews, 276 engines, 24 dozers, 40 water tenders, 18 helicopters and two airplanes.
The Current Situation (inciweb  8/8/2020 at 9:10 a.m.):

The Apple Fire - Tuesday Afternoon Update

By Benjamin Purper Aug 4, 2020

The Apple Fire north of Cherry Valley is now at 15% containment and 26,850 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

Evacuation orders for the following areas in Riverside County are lifted: all areas east of Oak Glen Road in Riverside County all areas west of Potrero Road and north of Wilson Street in Riverside County.

The evacuation warning for the following areas of Riverside County remains in effect: all areas east of Potrero Road, north of Morongo Road, and west of Whitewater Canyon.

APPLE FIRE - Tuesday Update

By Aug 4, 2020
Facebook / CAL FIRE/RIVERSIDE COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

The Apple Fire which started on Friday afternoon is continuing to spread to the north across the head of the Mill Creek Canyon, and east into the San Gorgonio Wilderness. As the fire burns into the wilderness the vegetation is becoming sparse limiting fire intensity. The fire remained active Monday night into Tuesday morning. Overnight, firefighters were able to complete construction of fireline on the southwest corner of the perimeter. This and other work along the southern and southeastern perimeters increased the percentage of fire containment to 15%.

The Apple Fire - Monday Morning Update

By Aug 3, 2020
Facebook / CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department

The Apple Fire, which started near Cherry Valley around 5:00 PM on Friday, has burned over 26,450 acres and there is currently 5% containment.  Much of the northern and eastern edge of the fire is in very steep, rugged hillsides which is not accessible to firefighting vehicles.  Firefighters continue to work to slow the spread of the fire using all resources available including helicopters, fixed wing air tankers, ground equipment and hand-crews.