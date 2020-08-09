8/9/2020 - APPLE FIRE UPDATE - Sunday Morning Inciweb

Current Situation (Inciweb 8/9/2020):

Successful fire suppression operations over the past several days has allowed fire managers to shift focus from protecting communities to working on preventing the fire footprint from growing. As progress continues on fire containment lines, resources that are no longer needed will be released from the incident over the next several days. Strike teams of large fire engines used for structure protection that were utilized on the southern and western flanks will be reduced in number; however enough will remain to ensure adequate coverage. Smaller wildland fire engines capable of travel over difficult terrain will be utilized as the focus shifts from developed to wildland areas.

The Apple Fire has burned 32,412 acres as of Sunday morning. Three people have been injured and four homes have been destroyed. The fire is 40% contained. Resources are as follows:

Hand Crews: 42

Engines: 241

Dozers: 20

Helicopters: 18

Fixed wing: 2

Water Tenders: 39

Total Personnel: 2,721