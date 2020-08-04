8/4 Empire KVCR Midday News: Apple Fire Update, LA COVID Surge and Protests, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

The Apple Fire, which started Friday afternoon near Cherry Valley, is continuing to spread with 26,850 acres burned. Health officials advised San Gorgonio Pass residents to avoid outdoor activity to minimize spoke exposure and ash from the Apple Fire. Cases of COVID-19 in LA have surged since June and many suggest that the Black Lives Matter protests are to blame for the increase.