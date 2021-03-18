3/18 KVCR Midday News: Disneyland Reopens, Ontario Explosion, And More By Benjamin Purper • 9 minutes ago ShareTweetEmail Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include: 1) Disneyland has set a reopening date. 2) A cache of fireworks exploded in Ontario Tuesday afternoon, and authorities have identified two missing people. Listen Listening... / 4:24 KVCR's Benjamin Purper reports. Tags: Local newsHealth newsvirusCOVID-19DisneylandOntario explosionShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.