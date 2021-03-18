3/18 KVCR Midday News: Disneyland Reopens, Ontario Explosion, And More

By Benjamin Purper 9 minutes ago

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1) Disneyland has set a reopening date.

2) A cache of fireworks exploded in Ontario Tuesday afternoon, and authorities have identified two missing people. 

Local news
Health news
virus
COVID-19
Disneyland
Ontario explosion