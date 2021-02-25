2/25 KVCR Midday News: Series of Fires in Riverside, COVID Update, Dry and Windy Winter, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Riverside County announced Tuesday that COVID-19 case rates met the state’s threshold to allow for schools to reopen in-person education, for kindergarten through sixth grade. A series of fires in vacant buildings along University Ave in Riverside is linked to the growing homeless population. Riverside County meets one of the state’s metrics to move into the red tier, but as more residents focus on getting a vaccine, testing has taken a hit. This winter may go down as the driest and windiest for Southern CA.