UC Riverside astronomers are among a team of researchers studying “Super Earth”, a planet about 50% larger than Earth. California counties are learning that the state system to register high-risk healthcare workers during Phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccinations is presenting challenges. Governor Newsom is calling for schools to begin welcoming students back to classrooms next month.