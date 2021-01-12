1/12 KVCR Midday News: Sports Venues in California as Large-Scale Vaccination Sites, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Governor Newsom announced three sports venues around the state to be used as temporary large-scale vaccination sites.
- The University of California plans to return to in-person classes for the fall.
- Governor Newsom has ambitious goals to fix California’s lack of affordable housing.
- Several gorillas at the San Diego Safari Park tested positive for the coronavirus, believed to be the first known cases among the primates.
- Riverside County reports a slight reduction in active coronavirus cases, with 8,434 new cases reported over the weekend.