1/12 KVCR Midday News: Sports Venues in California as Large-Scale Vaccination Sites, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Governor Newsom announced three sports venues around the state to be used as temporary large-scale vaccination sites. The University of California plans to return to in-person classes for the fall. Governor Newsom has ambitious goals to fix California’s lack of affordable housing. Several gorillas at the San Diego Safari Park tested positive for the coronavirus, believed to be the first known cases among the primates. Riverside County reports a slight reduction in active coronavirus cases, with 8,434 new cases reported over the weekend.