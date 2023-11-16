Chino Valley school board approves policy to remove books from libraries

The Chino Valley school board has approved a policy to ban books that it deems "sexually explicit." Though the policy does not define what that means.

Under the new rule, the board will hold a public hearing to determine whether a book a parent, student or staff member objects to should be removed from school libraries.

School board president Sonja Shaw, who is a conservative Christian and supports the policy, says it's not a book ban.

“I wouldn't put myself in charge of banning a book. First of all, I would put myself in charge of revising a policy to get sexually explicit material out of the hands of children," said Shaw.

Those who oppose the new policy argue that the district already reviews all books in its school libraries. Many worry the new policy opens the district to lawsuits. California's Attorney General has already sued the district over its policy to notify parents if a student identifies as transgender at school.