Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 11/3/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Community leaders are calling for stronger oversight of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department because of lawsuits resulting from jail deaths and other issues.

2. Parents and school leaders are calling for the president of the Val Verde Unified School District to step down after his second Driving Under the Influence arrest.

3. Experts say the effort to recall three conservative Christian school board members in Temecula faces an uphill battle.

4. And in another controversial school district, Chino Valley Unified’s board is exploring a policy on how and when to ban books.

