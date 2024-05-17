Congressional leaders want visitors center at Joshua Tree National Park named after late Senator Dianne Feinstein

U.S Senators Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler — together with Congressman Raul Ruiz (D-Palm Desert) — are pushing for the visitors center at Joshua Tree National Park to be renamed after late Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Feinstein was considered an environmental champion for her support of public lands, most notably the Mojave Desert. In 1994, Feinstein authored the California Desert Protection Act that created the Mojave National Preserve.

The Act helped establish both Death Valley and Joshua Tree National Parks.

Senator Padilla introduced the legislation during Wednesday’s Senate Energy and Natural Resources subcommittee hearing.

"What better way to honor her legacy than by forever ensuring that visitors to Joshua Tree National Park are reminded or are taught about Senator Feinstein's enduring public lands legacy," he said.

Padilla also introduced a set of bills that intend to include thousands of additional acres of natural lands to the Mojave National Preserve.