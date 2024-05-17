‘Bloomington Speaks’ community sculpture encouraging residents to use shipping boxes to create art, stories

Local groups and artists in Bloomington are building a community sculpture out of shipping boxes.

The ‘Bloomington Speaks’ community led art project encourages residents to decorate a box with photos and artistic messages that highlight their experiences with the area’s warehouse growth.

Once the boxes are completed, they will be stacked, reminiscent of the warehouse distribution process.

"The idea is to decorate this cardboard box that we're giving away to the community," says Fernanda Durazo, a Bloomington resident and one of the artists helping organize the event. "We're asking each person to decorate a box based on their experience of living in Bloomington."

Public warehouse data shows that 5.2 million square feet of warehouse space is expected to be developed in Bloomington in the next few years.

The sculpture is being coordinated by the People’s History of the Inland Empire…with the support of the California Arts Council and Creative Corps of Inland Southern California.

For more information on how to be involved with the project, email bloomingtonpublicartproject@gmail.com or call 909-251-8466.