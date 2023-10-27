Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 10/27/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. After offering the job to a candidate who later turned it down, San Bernardino has hired a controversial new city manager.

2. A Riverside County judge has stopped a warehouse from being built across the street from houses and apartments.

3. San Bernardino city officials held a news conference to condemn racist words heard on council broadcast.

4. And lastly, the Mission Inn Museum is facing eviction from the historic Mission Inn building.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.