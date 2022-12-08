A study from UCR finds Salton Sea dust triggers lung inflammation

As the Salton Sea continues to shrink, newly exposed lakebed has become a source of dust in communities around the lake.

Communities around the Salton Sea have high rates of childhood asthma– about 20 to 22 percent. That’s significantly higher than the California average– about 14.5 percent.

The study, led by Dr. David Lo, was conducted on mice. Lo found that dust collected near the Salton Sea triggered a white blood cell reaction in the lungs of the mice. These white blood cells help the body fight off infections.

Contaminants like pesticides and heavy metals may be concentrated in the dust. The study found the inflammation seems to be triggered by bacterial components rather than classic allergens like mold, dust mites, or pollen.

Last week, the Salton Sea Coalition held a community forum in Palm Desert to discuss the ongoing research on the Salton Sea and solutions to mitigate the environmental crisis there.

