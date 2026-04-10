Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 4/10/2026

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The chief justice of the California Supreme Court, in a speech before the Legislature, highlighted the need for more judges in the Inland Empire.

2. Next, let’s update listeners on the battle over the ballots from last November’s election that Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco seized with warrants signed by a local judge.

3. And lastly, state Sen. Sabrina Cervantes is suing the city of Sacramento over the way police handled her arrest last May on suspicion of driving under the influence, when blood tests showed she had no intoxicant in her system.

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