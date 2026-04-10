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Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:42 with support from Joseph & Dakira Williams and at 8:42 with support from A&R Tarpaulins. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 4/10/2026

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published April 10, 2026 at 6:45 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The chief justice of the California Supreme Court, in a speech before the Legislature, highlighted the need for more judges in the Inland Empire.

2. Next, let’s update listeners on the battle over the ballots from last November’s election that Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco seized with warrants signed by a local judge.

3. And lastly, state Sen. Sabrina Cervantes is suing the city of Sacramento over the way police handled her arrest last May on suspicion of driving under the influence, when blood tests showed she had no intoxicant in her system.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
Local News
Cassie MacDuff
Cassie is a Press Enterprise regional columnist blogger.
See stories by Cassie MacDuff
Jessica Greenwell
See stories by Jessica Greenwell