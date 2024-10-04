Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 10/4/2024
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
1. A lawsuit that prevented San Bernardino from clearing homeless encampments from its parks has been resolved.
2. A judge declined to extend an injunction that kept a critic away from Moreno Valley Mayor Ulises Cabrera and his family.
3. A judge temporarily halted construction of a controversial warehouse in Bloomington.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.