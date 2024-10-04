Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 10/4/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A lawsuit that prevented San Bernardino from clearing homeless encampments from its parks has been resolved.

2. A judge declined to extend an injunction that kept a critic away from Moreno Valley Mayor Ulises Cabrera and his family.

3. A judge temporarily halted construction of a controversial warehouse in Bloomington.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.