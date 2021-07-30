© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie MacDuff are also archived for listening on demand at the Press-Enterprise’s website, pe.com , and here at our website, kvcrnews.org .

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff: Local Warehouses, Electric Buses, And San Bernardino Mayor News

KVCR | By Rick Dulock,
Cassie MacDuff
Published July 30, 2021 at 10:49 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:
1. Warehouses are in the news all over the Inland Empire.
2. A fleet of electric buses purchased by Foothill Transit has proven to be troublesome.
3. The San Bernardino City Council is headed toward censuring controversial Mayor John Valdivia.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

Local News
Rick Dulock
Rick Dulock is originally from Gainesville, Florida. He fell in love with NPR as a student board operator for 91.9 KVCR in 1996 and since then has worn many hats including Development Director and Pledge Producer. Rick has served as Program Manager since 2011 and is currently working on bolstering KVCR's Weekend Showcase with limited series and unique public radio offerings.
Cassie MacDuff
Cassie is a Press Enterprise regional columnist blogger.
