Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff: Local Warehouses, Electric Buses, And San Bernardino Mayor News

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:

1. Warehouses are in the news all over the Inland Empire.

2. A fleet of electric buses purchased by Foothill Transit has proven to be troublesome.

3. The San Bernardino City Council is headed toward censuring controversial Mayor John Valdivia.

