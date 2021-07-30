Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie MacDuff are also archived for listening on demand at the Press-Enterprise’s website, pe.com , and here at our website, kvcrnews.org .
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff: Local Warehouses, Electric Buses, And San Bernardino Mayor News
1. Warehouses are in the news all over the Inland Empire.
2. A fleet of electric buses purchased by Foothill Transit has proven to be troublesome.
3. The San Bernardino City Council is headed toward censuring controversial Mayor John Valdivia.
