© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/13 KVCR Midday News: IE Economic Forecast, Face Mask Requirements This Summer, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 13, 2021 at 10:58 AM PDT
midday_news_yellow_and_orange.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Inland Empire economist John Husing put out his latest economic forecast with a prediction that during 2021, the region will regain most jobs lost during the pandemic.
  2. Gov Newsom says California will likely relax face mask requirements in outdoor settings on June 15, but for now, indoor mask requirements stay.
  3. A new proposal by Governor Newsom would fund transitional kindergarten and behavioral health services for all California students.
  4. Lower income Californians are eligible for new tax credits this year through the Golden State Stimulus program.
  5. Eight convicted felons were arrested Wednesday for parole and probation violations during a compliance sweep in the San Jacinto area that also turned up illegal drugs and guns.
  6. Two LA County firefighters could be fired and a third suspended after first responders took and shared graphics photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others.

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news