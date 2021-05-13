KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/13 KVCR Midday News: IE Economic Forecast, Face Mask Requirements This Summer, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Inland Empire economist John Husing put out his latest economic forecast with a prediction that during 2021, the region will regain most jobs lost during the pandemic.
- Gov Newsom says California will likely relax face mask requirements in outdoor settings on June 15, but for now, indoor mask requirements stay.
- A new proposal by Governor Newsom would fund transitional kindergarten and behavioral health services for all California students.
- Lower income Californians are eligible for new tax credits this year through the Golden State Stimulus program.
- Eight convicted felons were arrested Wednesday for parole and probation violations during a compliance sweep in the San Jacinto area that also turned up illegal drugs and guns.
- Two LA County firefighters could be fired and a third suspended after first responders took and shared graphics photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others.