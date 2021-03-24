© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/24 KVCR Midday News: Vaccine Supply vs Demand, Nursing Home Evaluation, and More

KVCR
Published March 24, 2021 at 12:19 PM PDT
midday_news_-_rubidoux.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. San Bernardino County’s Public Health Director Corwin Porter officially stepped down to start his retirement today.
  2. Riverside County health officials say improvements in vaccine shipments means supply is now outpacing demand.
  3. California state lawmakers are introducing a package of bills to increase oversight for nursing homes, which have been devastated by the pandemic.

