3/24 KVCR Midday News: Vaccine Supply vs Demand, Nursing Home Evaluation, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- San Bernardino County’s Public Health Director Corwin Porter officially stepped down to start his retirement today.
- Riverside County health officials say improvements in vaccine shipments means supply is now outpacing demand.
- California state lawmakers are introducing a package of bills to increase oversight for nursing homes, which have been devastated by the pandemic.