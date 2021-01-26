© 2021 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/26 KVCR Midday News: California Lifts Stay-At-Home Order, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 26, 2021 at 11:37 AM PST
midday_news-_trail.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Latino Media Collaborative launches a website to provide resources to formerly incarcerated people.
  2. Californians are allowed to dine out again and hold small gatherings, and scientists say this is a crucial step for peoples’ mental health.
  3. California’s move to lift the Coronavirus stay-at-home order on Monday was a surprise to many, but Governor Newsom says county health departments were kept informed.

