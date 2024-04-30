Local environmental justice advocate awarded Goldman Environmental Prize for helping clean up California's freight industry

Inland Empire-based environmental justice advocate Andrea Vidaurre is one of seven recipients of the 2024 Goldman Environmental Prize.

Vidaurre — a senior policy analyst with the People’s Collective for Environmental Justice (PC4EJ) — is being recognized as North America’s honoree this year.

Goldman says Vidaurre’s community leadership was crucial in persuading the California’s Air Resources Board to adopt zero-emission truck and train policies that will improve air quality in communities statewide.

Vidaurre says she’s proud of her advocacy, but says it's still not enough.

"We must continue the fight for accountability, regulations and oversight of the freight system so that it operates in a way that is safer for every worker and every community."

The Goldman Environmental Prize annually celebrates the achievements of environmentalists from each of the world’s continents. Past honorees have included heads of state and Nobel Peace prize laureates.

