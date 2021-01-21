© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/21 KVCR Midday News: COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Open Today, Cheech Marin Center, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 21, 2021 at 11:59 AM PST
midday_news_-_rubidoux.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County is opening up COVID-19 vaccine appointments today at noon for six upcoming vaccination clinics.
  2. UC Riverside held a virtual panel Wednesday afternoon with experts and university leaders to talk through expectations around the Biden-Harris Administration.
  3. The Cheech Marin Center in Downtown Riverside is moving forward with $10.7 million in funding for renovations.

