KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
1/21 KVCR Midday News: COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Open Today, Cheech Marin Center, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County is opening up COVID-19 vaccine appointments today at noon for six upcoming vaccination clinics.
- UC Riverside held a virtual panel Wednesday afternoon with experts and university leaders to talk through expectations around the Biden-Harris Administration.
- The Cheech Marin Center in Downtown Riverside is moving forward with $10.7 million in funding for renovations.