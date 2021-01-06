© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/6 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Post Office Renamed for Civic Activist and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 6, 2021 at 10:54 AM PST
midday_report-csusb.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. San Bernardino County is doing better than the state average for administering the COVID-19 vaccine.
  2. A Riverside post office will be renamed in honor of late civic activist.
  3. Congress will meet today in a joint session to count the nation’s electoral college votes.

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news