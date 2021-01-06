KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
1/6 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Post Office Renamed for Civic Activist and More
- San Bernardino County is doing better than the state average for administering the COVID-19 vaccine.
- A Riverside post office will be renamed in honor of late civic activist.
- Congress will meet today in a joint session to count the nation’s electoral college votes.