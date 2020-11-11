© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/11 KVCR Midday News: Veterans Granted Free Access to National Forests, SpaceX Launch, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 11, 2020 at 10:52 AM PST
midday_report-palm_tree.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County officials are eyeing a December end to current federal coronavirus funding, partly used for testing and tracing.
  2. Veterans and Gold Star Families are granted free access to federal forest lands nationwide, for the foreseeable future.
  3. President elect Joe Biden has a plan to spend two trillion dollars to make the United States a carbon neutral economy by 2050.
  4. Astronauts arrive at launch site for second SpaceX crew flight.

