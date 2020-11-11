KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/11 KVCR Midday News: Veterans Granted Free Access to National Forests, SpaceX Launch, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County officials are eyeing a December end to current federal coronavirus funding, partly used for testing and tracing.
- Veterans and Gold Star Families are granted free access to federal forest lands nationwide, for the foreseeable future.
- President elect Joe Biden has a plan to spend two trillion dollars to make the United States a carbon neutral economy by 2050.
- Astronauts arrive at launch site for second SpaceX crew flight.