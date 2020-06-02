© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

6/2 Empire KVCR Midday News: Ontario Airport Travel Increase, Protection for Renters, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 2, 2020 at 10:57 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Documented COVID-19 cases in Riverside County total 7,982, with 4,725 recoveries.
  2. With the release of upcoming commercial flight schedules, Ontario International Airport officials are optimistic that the worst of the travel declines are behind us.
  3. Thousands of people across the country have been helping vandalized businesses damaged in protests.
  4. Senator Scott Wiener wants to expand protections for commercial renters during the pandemic.

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news