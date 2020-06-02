KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
6/2 Empire KVCR Midday News: Ontario Airport Travel Increase, Protection for Renters, and More
- Documented COVID-19 cases in Riverside County total 7,982, with 4,725 recoveries.
- With the release of upcoming commercial flight schedules, Ontario International Airport officials are optimistic that the worst of the travel declines are behind us.
- Thousands of people across the country have been helping vandalized businesses damaged in protests.
- Senator Scott Wiener wants to expand protections for commercial renters during the pandemic.