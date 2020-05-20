© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/20 Empire KVCR Midday News: Walk-Up Coronavirus Testing Sites, Plasma Donations, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 20, 2020 at 12:31 PM PDT
MD8.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County surpassed 6,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
  2. Riverside County expanded its coronavirus testing, including walk-up sites in Moreno Valley and Cathedral City.
  3. Californians applying for unemployment benefits will automatically be applying for federal coronavirus benefits too.
  4. Plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 could help patients fighting the disease.

