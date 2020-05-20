KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/20 Empire KVCR Midday News: Walk-Up Coronavirus Testing Sites, Plasma Donations, and More
- Riverside County surpassed 6,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
- Riverside County expanded its coronavirus testing, including walk-up sites in Moreno Valley and Cathedral City.
- Californians applying for unemployment benefits will automatically be applying for federal coronavirus benefits too.
- Plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 could help patients fighting the disease.