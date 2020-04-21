© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/21 Empire KVCR Midday News: Hotel Rooms Secured for Homeless, Distance Learning Aid, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 21, 2020 at 12:05 PM PDT
MD14.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The COVID-19 infection rate has plummeted precipitously compared to earlier projections, but it’s too early to tell when the process of relaxing mitigation measures might begin.
  2. California reached its goal of securing 15,000 hotel rooms for homeless people during the coronavirus outbreak, though the state’s original goal was 51,000.
  3. About a dozen companies and foundations have donated money and devices to help connect students with teachers.
  4. Democratic Assemblyman Phil Ting led a committee reviewing Governor Gavin Newsom’s spending on coronavirus response.

Tags

Local NewsHealthLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news