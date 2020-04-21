KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
4/21 Empire KVCR Midday News: Hotel Rooms Secured for Homeless, Distance Learning Aid, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The COVID-19 infection rate has plummeted precipitously compared to earlier projections, but it’s too early to tell when the process of relaxing mitigation measures might begin.
- California reached its goal of securing 15,000 hotel rooms for homeless people during the coronavirus outbreak, though the state’s original goal was 51,000.
- About a dozen companies and foundations have donated money and devices to help connect students with teachers.
- Democratic Assemblyman Phil Ting led a committee reviewing Governor Gavin Newsom’s spending on coronavirus response.