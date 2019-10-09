© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/9 Empire KVCR Midday News: CA Rent Caps, Power Outages, Firearm Ownership, DACA

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 9, 2019 at 12:37 PM PDT
state_news3_1.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. California is joining Oregon as the only states with rent caps.
  2. Millions of people in California could be afftected by power outrages in this week.
  3. The UC Davis Firearm Violence Research Center is adding new data to discussions about who should be able to buy a gun.
  4. The US Supreme Court is slated to hear an appeal of the Trump administration's decision to end DACA.

Local News