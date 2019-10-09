KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
10/9 Empire KVCR Midday News: CA Rent Caps, Power Outages, Firearm Ownership, DACA
Stories highlighted today include:
- California is joining Oregon as the only states with rent caps.
- Millions of people in California could be afftected by power outrages in this week.
- The UC Davis Firearm Violence Research Center is adding new data to discussions about who should be able to buy a gun.
- The US Supreme Court is slated to hear an appeal of the Trump administration's decision to end DACA.